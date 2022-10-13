Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Valens Co VLNS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.75 million.

• Progressive PGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $19.91 billion.

• Target Hospitality TH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $28.47 million.

• Theratechnologies THTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Fastenal FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $32.12 billion.

• BlackRock BLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.13 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Commercial Metals CMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Infosys INFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Treasure Global TGL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.