Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion.

• Wipro WIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Duck Creek Technologies DCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.36 million.

• Avient AVNT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

