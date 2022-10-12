Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion.
• Wipro WIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Duck Creek Technologies DCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.36 million.
• Avient AVNT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
