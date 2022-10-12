PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading. Intel Corporation INTC is planning to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Intel shares rose 0.4% to $25.15 in the after-hours trading session.

is planning to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Intel shares rose 0.4% to $25.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Wipro Limited WIT to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wipro shares gained 1.9% to $4.84 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here