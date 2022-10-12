ñol

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 4:08 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Intel Corporation INTC is planning to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Intel shares rose 0.4% to $25.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wipro Limited WIT to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wipro shares gained 1.9% to $4.84 in the after-hours trading session.

  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday. VOXX International shares dipped 9.7% to $6.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.36 million after the closing bell. Duck Creek Technologies shares fell 0.8% to $10.86 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

