Recap: AZZ Q2 Earnings

AZZ AZZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AZZ missed estimated earnings by 8.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $190.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.71
|0.82
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|1.40
|0.86
|0.85
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|268.09M
|219.07M
|238.63M
|219.95M
|Revenue Actual
|314.40M
|224.65M
|231.74M
|216.45M
To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.
