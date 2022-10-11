Recap: AZZ Q2 Earnings

AZZ AZZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AZZ missed estimated earnings by 8.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $190.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.71 0.82 0.62 EPS Actual 1.40 0.86 0.85 0.76 Revenue Estimate 268.09M 219.07M 238.63M 219.95M Revenue Actual 314.40M 224.65M 231.74M 216.45M

To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.

