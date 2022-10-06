Buckle Posts 3.8% Growth In September Sales

by

Buckle Inc BKE reported a 3.8% increase in sales to $115.5 million for the month of September 2022.

The comparable sales for the same period rose 2.7%.

The company reported a 3.4% growth in sales year-to-date to $844.6 million.

The comparable sales year-to-date climbed 2.9%.

Buckle held $284 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.

Buckle is a fashion retailer selling clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Price Action: BKE shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $34.68 on the last check Thursday.

