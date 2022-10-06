ñol

Buckle Posts 3.8% Growth In September Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 1:14 PM | 1 min read
Buckle Posts 3.8% Growth In September Sales
  • Buckle Inc BKE reported a 3.8% increase in sales to $115.5 million for the month of September 2022.
  • The comparable sales for the same period rose 2.7%.
  • The company reported a 3.4% growth in sales year-to-date to $844.6 million.
  • The comparable sales year-to-date climbed 2.9%.
  • Buckle held $284 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
  • Buckle is a fashion retailer selling clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children. 
  • Price Action: BKE shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $34.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall Cap