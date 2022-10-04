Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 15 Years

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.64%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $517.57 today based on a price of $82.19 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

