$1000 Invested In Oracle 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.37%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,651.00 today based on a price of $65.11 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.