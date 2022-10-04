Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Richardson Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.31 0.21 0.3 0.2 Price Change % -9.82% -5.55% 13.61% 15.46%

Stock Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics were trading at $15.19 as of October 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.