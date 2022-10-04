Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Acuity Brands AYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Saratoga Investment SAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.
• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $440.00 million.
• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
