Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity Brands AYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Saratoga Investment SAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.

• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $440.00 million.

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

