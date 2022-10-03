Here's How Much $100 Invested In DraftKings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

DraftKings DKNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 682.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 690.15%. Currently, DraftKings has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion.

Buying $100 In DKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of DKNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,200,000.00 today based on a price of $15.40 for DKNG at the time of writing.

DraftKings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.