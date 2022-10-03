Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Plug Power Stock In The Last 15 Years

Plug Power PLUG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.07%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLUG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLUG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,061.49 today based on a price of $21.82 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Plug Power's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

