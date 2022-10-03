Here's How Much $100 Invested In Delta Air Lines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Delta Air Lines DAL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.11%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion.

Buying $100 In DAL: If an investor had bought $100 of DAL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $279.91 today based on a price of $28.36 for DAL at the time of writing.

Delta Air Lines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

