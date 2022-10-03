Here's How Much $100 Invested In Microsoft 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.33%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion.

Buying $100 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $100 of MSFT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,079.56 today based on a price of $237.44 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

