Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shopify Stock In The Last 5 Years

Shopify SHOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,276.47 today based on a price of $27.08 for SHOP at the time of writing.

Shopify's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

