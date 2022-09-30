$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $10,000 Today

Cassava Sciences SAVA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In SAVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of SAVA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,402.60 today based on a price of $41.61 for SAVA at the time of writing.

Cassava Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

