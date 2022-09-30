Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Circor Intl CIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.90 million.
• Uxin UXIN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GigaCloud Tech GCT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Natuzzi NTZ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
