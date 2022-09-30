ñol

Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 4:35 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Circor Intl CIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.90 million.

• Uxin UXIN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GigaCloud Tech GCT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Natuzzi NTZ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

