If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.63%. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion.
Buying $100 In KDP: If an investor had bought $100 of KDP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $503.27 today based on a price of $36.18 for KDP at the time of writing.
Keurig Dr Pepper's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.