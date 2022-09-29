ñol

Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIA optronics VIAO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $42.07 million.

• CarMax KMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion.

• Worthington Industries WOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Rite Aid RAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 5E Advanced Materials FEAM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $122.69 million.

• Micron Technology MU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

• Nike NKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

