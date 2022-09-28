ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; Gold Rises 2%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 2:50 PM | 4 min read
Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; Gold Rises 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 1.51% to 29,575.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 10,994.11. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.56% to 3,704.06.

Also check this: These Analysts Boost PT On Biogen


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares jumped by 3.7% on Wednesday.


In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares rose by just 0.4%.


Top Headline


US crude oil inventories dropped by 0.215 million barrels in the week ended September 23rd, versus market estimates of a 0.443-million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said.


Equities Trading UP


PepGen Inc. PEPG shares shot up 85% to $9.62 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.


Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF got a boost, shooting 37% to $2.90 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.

 

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares were also up, gaining 105% to $9.64 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares tumbled 50% to $3.06 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.


Shares of Nano Labs Ltd NA were down 33% to $2.1225 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS was down, falling 65% to $0.2660 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.


Also check out: Amazon To $170?


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4.7% to $82.22, while gold traded up 2% at $1,668.80.


Silver traded up 3.1% to $18.905 on Wednesday while copper rose 3.2% to $3.3870.


Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.05%. The German DAX gained 0.36%, French CAC 40 rose 0.19% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.52%.

Italian consumer confidence declined by 3.5 points from the previous month to 94.8 in September, while manufacturing confidence slipped to 101.3 in September a revised 104 in the earlier month. Consumer confidence in France fell to 79 in September from 82 a month ago. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany dropped to -42.5 heading into October versus a revised -36.8 a month ago.

 

Economics


The trade gap on goods in the US shrank for a fifth straight month to $87.3 billion in August, the lowest since October last year. Imports declined 1.7%, while exports fell 0.9% last month.


Wholesale inventories in the US increased by 1.3% month-over-month to $913.1 billion in August following a 0.6% rise in the previous month.


Pending home sales in the US dropped 2% month-over-month in August versus market expectations for a 1.4% decline.


US crude oil inventories dropped by 0.215 million barrels in the week ended September 23rd, versus market estimates of a 0.443-million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said.

Check out this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 97,991,490 cases with around 1,082,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,579,080 cases and 528,580 deaths, while France reported over 35,238,170 COVID-19 cases with 155,000 deaths. In total, there were at least 621,365,450 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,543,260 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets