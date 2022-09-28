ñol

Contribute
Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 5:28 AM | 2 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lilium LILM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Thor Industries THO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $92.49 million.

• Paychex PAYX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vail Resorts MTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.92 per share on revenue of $262.64 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.54 million.

• Park City Gr PCYG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.31 million.

• Nanobiotix NBTX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Isoray ISR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Jefferies Financial Group JEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $148.30 million.

• Genfit GNFT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

