Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Advance Auto Parts 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.86%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In AAP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,108.42 today based on a price of $165.52 for AAP at the time of writing.

Advance Auto Parts's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.