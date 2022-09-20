Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alcoa Stock In The Last 10 Years

Alcoa AA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.12%. Currently, Alcoa has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In AA: If an investor had bought $1000 of AA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,737.31 today based on a price of $42.91 for AA at the time of writing.

Alcoa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

