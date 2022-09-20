$1000 Invested In Digital Turbine 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Digital Turbine APPS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 56.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.54%. Currently, Digital Turbine has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In APPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of APPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $12,338.24 today based on a price of $16.78 for APPS at the time of writing.

Digital Turbine's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

