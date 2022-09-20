Haleon Clocks Double Digit Growth In Interim Revenue, Profits; Sticks To Annual Guidance

by

Haleon PLC HLN reported a strong performance in 1H of 2022 in its first earnings report since separating from GSK plc GSK in July, with double-digit revenue growth and profit rise.

reported a strong performance in 1H of 2022 in its first earnings report since separating from in July, with double-digit revenue growth and profit rise. The consumer healthcare products company reported a pretax profit of £864 million, up 17% Y/Y, as operating profit increased by 22% to £900 million. Revenue grew 13.4% to £5.19 billion.

Haloen noted that two-thirds of its businesses gained or kept market share through 'increased household penetration, winning new consumers with exciting innovations and activation, as well as channel expansion and geographic expansion.'

Oral Health's revenue grew 5.7% to £1.44 billion, maintaining its track record of market outperformance.

Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara said, "Haleon performed strongly in the first half of the year with double digit revenue growth, importantly with a healthy balance of price and volume/mix reflecting brand strength across our portfolio."

While noting current macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties, Haleon said the positive momentum seen in the first half continued into the year's second half.

The company reiterated FY22 revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance. Organic sales growth is expected to be 6-8%.

Price Action: HLN shares are up 1.18% at $5.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

