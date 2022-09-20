Haleon Clocks Double Digit Growth In Interim Revenue, Profits; Sticks To Annual Guidance

- Haleon PLC HLN reported a strong performance in 1H of 2022 in its first earnings report since separating from GSK plc GSK in July, with double-digit revenue growth and profit rise.
- The consumer healthcare products company reported a pretax profit of £864 million, up 17% Y/Y, as operating profit increased by 22% to £900 million. Revenue grew 13.4% to £5.19 billion.
- Haloen noted that two-thirds of its businesses gained or kept market share through 'increased household penetration, winning new consumers with exciting innovations and activation, as well as channel expansion and geographic expansion.'
- Oral Health's revenue grew 5.7% to £1.44 billion, maintaining its track record of market outperformance.
- Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara said, "Haleon performed strongly in the first half of the year with double digit revenue growth, importantly with a healthy balance of price and volume/mix reflecting brand strength across our portfolio."
- While noting current macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties, Haleon said the positive momentum seen in the first half continued into the year's second half.
- The company reiterated FY22 revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance. Organic sales growth is expected to be 6-8%.
- Price Action: HLN shares are up 1.18% at $5.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
