Apogee Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 27.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $46.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.71 0.53 0.55 EPS Actual 1 0.91 0.63 0.53 Revenue Estimate 328.59M 323.33M 314.62M 315.39M Revenue Actual 356.63M 327.96M 334.22M 325.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Apogee Enterprises management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $4.05 per share.

