Apogee Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 27.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $46.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.71
|0.53
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.91
|0.63
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|328.59M
|323.33M
|314.62M
|315.39M
|Revenue Actual
|356.63M
|327.96M
|334.22M
|325.80M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Apogee Enterprises management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $4.05 per share.
