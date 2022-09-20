Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million.

• Haleon HLN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $38.74 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $489.02 million.

