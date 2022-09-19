$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion.

Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $638.63 today based on a price of $195.16 for LOW at the time of writing.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.