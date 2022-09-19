If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,000 Today

Okta OKTA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Okta has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In OKTA: If an investor had bought $1000 of OKTA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,005.79 today based on a price of $58.97 for OKTA at the time of writing.

Okta's Performance Over Last 5 Years

