Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 20 Years

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.62%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,316.77 today based on a price of $85.59 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.