Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 20 Years

McDonald's MCD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.04%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,107.73 today based on a price of $255.35 for MCD at the time of writing.

McDonald's's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

