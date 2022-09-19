$100 Invested In Electronic Arts 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Electronic Arts EA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.24%. Currently, Electronic Arts has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion.

Buying $100 In EA: If an investor had bought $100 of EA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $904.70 today based on a price of $120.34 for EA at the time of writing.

Electronic Arts's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.