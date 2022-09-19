ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AutoZone Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 8:43 AM | 1 min read
  • AutoZone Inc AZO reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.9% year-on-year to $5.35 billion, beating the consensus of $5.15 billion.
  • EPS of $40.51 beat the consensus of $38.38.
  • Domestic same-store sales increased 6.2% in the quarter.
  • The gross margin contracted 73 basis points Y/Y to 51.5%. The operating margin was 20.6%, and operating income rose 5.7% Y/Y to $1.1 billion.
  • AutoZone held $264.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 27, 2022. Adjusted debt totaled $8.7 billion.
  • AutoZone opened 53 new stores in the U.S. in the quarter. As of August 27, 2022, AutoZone had 6,168 stores in the U.S., 703 in Mexico, and 72 in Brazil, for a total store count of 6,943.
  • At the end of FY22, the company had $1.058 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
  • The company's inventory increased by 21.5%, driven by its growth initiatives and inflation.
  • "The investments we have made in both inventory availability and technology are enhancing our competitive positioning," said Chairman and CEO Bill Rhodes.
  • Additionally, AutoZone revealed Doug Brooks is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on December 14, 2022. 
  • Price Action: AZO shares closed higher by 0.97% at $2,165.65 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsManagementGeneral