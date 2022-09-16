$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,100 Today

Walt Disney DIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.93%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In DIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,117.92 today based on a price of $107.88 for DIS at the time of writing.

Walt Disney's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

