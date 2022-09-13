Northrop Grumman NOC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.77%. Currently, Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion.

Buying $100 In NOC: If an investor had bought $100 of NOC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $782.88 today based on a price of $481.42 for NOC at the time of writing.

Northrop Grumman's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.