Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.62 million.

• Root ROOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.49 million.

• Core & Main CNM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kaspien Hldgs KSPN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cenntro Electric Group CENN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Iris Energy IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.28 million.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $74.24 million.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $38.18 million.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $173.81 million.

• Aspen Gr ASPU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $103.48 million.

• Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

