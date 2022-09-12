ñol

Recap: Kaival Brands Innovations Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Kaival Brands Innovations Q3 Earnings

 

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaival Brands Innovations beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $479 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 12.18% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Kaival Brands Innovations visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings