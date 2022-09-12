Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Earnings

Kaival Brands Innovations beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $479 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 12.18% drop in the share price the next day.

