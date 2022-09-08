ñol

Lovesac Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Lovesac Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat
  • Lovesac Co LOVE reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 45% year-on-year to $148.50 million, beating the consensus of $125.37 million.
  • Comparable sales for the quarter grew 31.1% versus last year.
  • Gross profit rose 37.1% Y/Y to $80.9 million, with the margin contracting 310 basis points to 54.5%.
  • Total operating expenses climbed 42% Y/Y to $71 million. The operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 6.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $9.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million increased 13.6% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.45 fell 13.5% from $0.52 last year, topping the consensus of $0.41.
  • Lovesac held $17.7 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for Q2 totaled $(37.6) million.
  • Price Action: LOVE shares traded higher by 5.75% at $31.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

