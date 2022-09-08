by

reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $732.9 million (RMB4.9 billion), beating the consensus of $709.4 million. Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 29% Y/Y to 305.7 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 33% Y/Y to 83.5 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 32% Y/Y to 27.5 million.

Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 29% Y/Y to 305.7 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 33% Y/Y to 83.5 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 32% Y/Y to 27.5 million. Revenues from mobile games were $156.2 million, down 15.2% Y/Y, VAS grew 29% Y/Y to $314 million, and advertising jumped 10% Y/Y to $172.9 million. E-commerce revenues increased 4% Y/Y to $89.7 million.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.74) missed the consensus loss of $(0.64). Bilibili held $3.7 billion in cash and equivalents.

CFO Sam Fan said, "Our advertising revenues and VAS revenues grew 10% and 29%, respectively, year-over-year, against the backdrop of a grueling industry climate. More importantly, we increased our user base while implementing rigorous expense control measures that decreased sales and marketing expenses by 16% year-over-year. Our proposed conversion to primary listing on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited is expected to be effective on October 3, 2022."

Bilibili sees Q3 FY22 revenues of RMB5.6 billion - RMB5.8 billion. Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 8.34% at $21.65 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

