ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Alibaba, Other Chinese Firms Could Seek Shifting Primary Listings to Hong Kong

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 4:24 AM | 1 min read

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks could convert their secondary listings in Hong Kong to primary, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing the bourse operator's chief executive.

What Happened:  Since dual-listed companies — especially ones with secondary listings in Hong Kong — are currently excluded from the "Stock Connect" scheme with China, it would serve as an incentive to explore primary listings instead, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Nicolas Aguzin said, according to the report.

The current exchange rule mandates that if more than 55% of the stock trading volume occurs in Hong Kong, then the company should transfer its listing status to primary. 

Alibaba and other secondary-listed companies are far from hitting the threshold, Bloomberg reported.

Bonnie Chan, head of listing with HKEX Group, said "I am seeing quite a clear trend that homecoming issuers are gravitating towards a dual primary listing as opposed to a secondary," Bloomberg reported.

Related Link:  Alibaba, Nio, EV Stocks Buck Broader Slide: What's Weighing On Hong Kong Markets Today 

Why It's Important:  One advantage companies may not want to lose out on is the exemption from some rules a secondary listing allows. Additionally, a secondary-listed company is not required to disclose certain matters such as financial guarantees to affiliates and stock pledges by controller shareholders.

Chan reportedly said companies could discuss with the Hong Kong stock exchange to continue to benefit from the exemption for some time to ensure a smooth transition.

Joining the stock connect program would help companies expand their investor base by including those from mainland China.

Chinese video platform Bilibili BILI recently received shareholder approval to move its primary listing to Hong Kong.

Photo via Ralf Liebhold on Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bonnie ChanEurasiaHong Kong Stock ExchangeNicolas AguzinAsiaNewsTop StoriesMarketsTechMedia