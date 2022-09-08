ñol

Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 5:26 AM | 3 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sono Group SEV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navios Maritime Hldgs NM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.81 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $125.37 million.

• Smart Share Glb EM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $109.30 million.

• First High-School Edu FHS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fusion Fuel Green HTOO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $94.89 million.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $159.09 million.

• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $709.40 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $195.26 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MEI Pharma MEIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $129.78 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $232.71 million.

• Champions Oncology CSBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.19 million.

• RH RH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.48 per share on revenue of $968.42 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.34 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $283.48 million.

• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $147.31 million.

• Zscaler ZS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $305.41 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $51.39 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $94.40 million.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.11 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.07 million.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $29.55 million.

• eGain EGAN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DocuSign DOCU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $602.34 million.

