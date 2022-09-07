Coupa Software COUP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, Coupa Software has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In COUP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COUP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,112.08 today based on a price of $65.19 for COUP at the time of writing.

Coupa Software's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.