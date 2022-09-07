According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE posted sales of $184.40 million. Earnings were up 62.31%, but KLX Energy Services Hldgs still reported an overall loss of $7.50 million. In Q1, KLX Energy Services Hldgs brought in $152.30 million in sales but lost $19.90 million in earnings.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, KLX Energy Services Hldgs posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows KLX Energy Services Hldgs is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For KLX Energy Services Hldgs, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.11% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

KLX Energy Services Hldgs reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.67/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-1.82/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.