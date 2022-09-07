Academy Sports ASO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Academy Sports beat estimated earnings by 10.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was down $105.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.42
|1.09
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.61
|1.75
|2.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.45B
|1.77B
|1.49B
|1.66B
|Revenue Actual
|1.47B
|1.81B
|1.59B
|1.79B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Academy Sports management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.75 and $7.5 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Academy Sports visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.