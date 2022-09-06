IVERIC bio ISEE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.11%. Currently, IVERIC bio has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion.

Buying $100 In ISEE: If an investor had bought $100 of ISEE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $553.20 today based on a price of $14.63 for ISEE at the time of writing.

IVERIC bio's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.