ChannelAdvisor ECOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.12%. Currently, ChannelAdvisor has a market capitalization of $653.43 million.

Buying $1000 In ECOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ECOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,004.41 today based on a price of $22.75 for ECOM at the time of writing.

ChannelAdvisor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

