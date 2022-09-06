by

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year, to $132.40 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $78.49 million.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year, to $132.40 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $78.49 million. Product sales increased 8.8% to $129.8 million, while services fell 13.3% to $2.5 million.

The gross margin for the quarter expanded 850 basis points to 55.3%, and the gross profit rose 28.2% to $73.2 million.

The operating expense increased 24.8% Y/Y to $75.6 million.

The operating loss for the quarter was $(2.5) million against a loss of $(3.5) million last year.

The company held $65.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $(1.5) million versus $14.5 million last year.

Loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) was $(0.02) versus an income per ADS of $0.08 last year.

"We have seen definite improvements in our supply chain and logistics, and we are confident of maintaining revenue growth momentum in the second half of 2022," said CEO Jian He.

Price action: LITB shares traded higher by 4.04% at $1.03 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.