Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.
• GitLab GTLB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $94.04 million.
• Investcorp Credit ICMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.
• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.
• UiPath PATH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $230.81 million.
• Coupa Software COUP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $204.02 million.
• Guidewire Software GWRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $229.58 million.
