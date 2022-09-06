ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 5:16 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.

• GitLab GTLB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $94.04 million.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.

• UiPath PATH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $230.81 million.

• Coupa Software COUP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $204.02 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $229.58 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings