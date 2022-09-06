Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.

• GitLab GTLB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $94.04 million.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.

• UiPath PATH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $230.81 million.

• Coupa Software COUP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $204.02 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $229.58 million.

