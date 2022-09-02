Veru VERU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.29%. Currently, Veru has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion.

Buying $100 In VERU: If an investor had bought $100 of VERU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $962.62 today based on a price of $14.82 for VERU at the time of writing.

Veru's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

