ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Duluth Shares Slide On Q2 Earnings Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read
Duluth Shares Slide On Q2 Earnings Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut
  • Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.1% year-on-year to $141.51 million, missing the consensus of $156.21 million.
  • Retail store net sales fell by 12% to $56.2 million, while Direct-to-consumer net sales increased by 0.1% to $85.3 million.
  • EPS of $0.07 missed the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • Gross profit margin contracted 120 basis points Y/Y to 53.4%, and the gross profit decreased 7.1% to $75.6 million.
  • Operating margin for the quarter was 2.7%, and the operating income declined 70.4% to $3.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 38.2% to $13.2 million.
  • The company held $15.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022. Inventory was $164.5 million.
  • President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, "During the second quarter we were not immune to the heightened level of macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures impacting discretionary spending. As a result, we have prudently revised our full year guidance."
  • Outlook: Duluth Holdings sees FY22 EPS of $0.61 - $0.71 (previously $0.93 - $1.02) versus the consensus of $0.82.
  • The company expects FY22 sales of $680 million - $705 million (previously $730 million - $755 million) against the Street view of $729.30 million.
  • Price Action: DLTH shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $8.59 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas