Net Sales of $141.5 million



Gross Margin of 53.4%

Net income of $2.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million or 9.4% of net sales

Updated Fiscal 2022 outlook for Net Sales, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading" or the "Company") DLTH, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2022

Net sales of $141.5 million compared to $149.1 million in the prior year second quarter

Gross margin of 53.4%, compared to 54.6% in the prior year second quarter; excluding the non-recurring $1.3 million inventory write down, most of which came from product damaged in-transit, current quarter gross margin would have been 54.4%

Net income of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13.2 million, reflects 9.4% of net sales

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, "During the second quarter we were not immune to the heightened level of macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures impacting discretionary spending. As a result, we have prudently revised our full year guidance. Despite that backdrop, I am pleased with the underlying performance of our business and the progress we are making on our key strategic initiatives. We ended the second quarter with inventories up 22% compared to last year and 14% excluding in-transit goods. Importantly, nearly 90% of the inventory growth is in year-round evergreen goods. Simply stated, we are in a much healthier inventory position with improved flow of new, seasonal receipts and better in-stock positions to support overall sales growth. We continue to manage expenses well in the face of inflationary headwinds and our strong balance sheet allows us to remain committed to key investments in support of our Big Dam Blueprint to build out our infrastructure and technical skillsets, while also investing in our teams as we focus on the long term."

Sato concluded, "During the second quarter we were encouraged with the recent launch of our AKHG Women's collection that fills the open space for innovative and technical outdoor clothing designed for women. This new offering directly addresses our customer's desire for apparel and gear that meet their active work and outdoor recreational activities, in addition to staying true to the Duluth Trading heritage of designing for quality, durability and problem-solving functionality. The customer response to our expanded Women's categories overall has been strong and confirms our view of long-term growth potential embedded in our strategic plans. In particular, we see the Women's apparel categories across our sub-brands having out-sized expansion opportunities."

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2022

Net sales decreased 5.1% to $141.5 million, compared to $149.1 million in the same period a year ago. Direct-to-consumer net sales increased slightly by 0.1% to $85.3 million. Retail store net sales decreased by 12.0% to $56.2 million due to slower store traffic, which was partially offset by continued strong conversion rates.

Net sales in store markets decreased 6.3% to $100.4 million, compared to $107.1 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease was also driven by slower store traffic as compared to the prior year second quarter. Net sales in non-store markets decreased by 1.9%, to $39.9 million.

Gross profit decreased 7.1% to $75.6 million, or 53.4% of net sales, compared to $81.4 million, or 54.6% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by a non-recurring $1.3 million inventory write down on product, mostly consisting of goods damaged while in-transit, which decreased gross profit margin by 1.0%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.0% to $71.7 million, compared to $68.3 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 50.7%, compared to 45.8% in the corresponding prior year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was primarily due to increased digital advertising to drive brand awareness and store traffic, investments in new headcount, as well as increased depreciation from continued capital investments.

The effective tax rate related to controlling interest was 23% compared to 25% in the corresponding prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $15.4 million, an inventory balance of $164.5 million, net working capital of $102.4 million, and no outstanding Duluth Trading bank debt.

On July 8, 2022, the Company entered into the First Amendment to its Credit Agreement (the "First Amendment"). To support future investments, the First Amendment increased the revolving commitment from $150 million to $200 million, as well as extended the maturity date from May 14, 2026 to July 8, 2027.

Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company's updated fiscal 2022 outlook is as follows:

Net sales in the range of $680 million to $705 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $69 million to $73 million 1

EPS in the range of $0.61 to $.71 per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $40 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

(Tables Follow)



DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

July 31, 2022 January 30, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,369 $ 77,051 Receivables 5,764 5,455 Inventory, net 164,499 122,672 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 16,841 17,333 Prepaid catalog costs 35 10 Total current assets 202,508 222,521 Property and equipment, net 114,616 110,078 Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,980 120,911 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 48,669 50,133 Available-for-sale security 5,823 6,554 Other assets, net 6,725 5,353 Total assets $ 493,321 $ 515,550 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 53,604 $ 45,402 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,961 47,504 Income taxes payable 583 6,814 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,422 12,882 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,763 2,701 Current portion of Duluth long-term debt — — Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 729 693 Total current liabilities 100,062 115,996 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 101,008 107,094 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 38,870 40,267 Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities — — TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 26,271 26,608 Deferred tax liabilities 2,729 2,867 Total liabilities 268,940 292,832 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (1,458 ) (1,002 ) Capital stock 97,102 95,515 Retained earnings 131,943 130,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2 489 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 227,589 225,870 Noncontrolling interest (3,208 ) (3,152 ) Total shareholders' equity 224,381 222,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 493,321 $ 515,550

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.



DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Net sales $ 141,511 $ 149,127 $ 264,415 $ 282,546 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 65,903 67,701 121,744 134,577 Gross profit 75,608 81,426 142,671 147,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,739 68,339 139,733 132,987 Operating income 3,869 13,087 2,938 14,982 Interest expense 879 1,182 1,755 2,490 Other income, net 78 56 124 72 Income before income taxes 3,068 11,961 1,307 12,564 Income tax expense 727 3,014 289 3,119 Net income 2,341 8,947 1,018 9,445 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (27 ) (45 ) (56 ) (91 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 2,368 $ 8,992 $ 1,074 $ 9,536 Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,766 32,624 32,732 32,582 Net income per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.07 $ 0.28 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,766 32,813 32,910 32,786 Net income per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.03 $ 0.29

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,018 $ 9,445 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,374 14,516 Stock based compensation 1,274 1,007 Deferred income taxes 27 (312 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 23 67 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (309 ) (642 ) Inventory (41,827 ) 14,165 Prepaid expense & other current assets 86 (1,332 ) Software hosting implementation costs, net (529 ) (1,220 ) Deferred catalog costs (25 ) 975 Trade accounts payable 9,549 2,889 Income taxes payable (6,231 ) (6,992 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (18,974 ) (4,908 ) Other assets (519 ) (1,035 ) Noncash lease impacts (75 ) (111 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (41,138 ) 26,512 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (18,814 ) (4,984 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 79 71 Proceeds from disposals 8 55 Net cash used in investing activities (18,727 ) (4,858 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit — 5,000 Payments on line of credit — (5,000 ) Payments on delayed draw term loan — (48,250 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (338 ) (303 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,336 ) (1,237 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (456 ) (363 ) Other 313 199 Net cash used in financing activities (1,817 ) (49,954 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents (61,682 ) (28,300 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,051 47,221 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,369 $ 18,921 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,755 $ 2,519 Income taxes paid $ 6,619 $ 10,461 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 2,236 $ 2,052

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 and August 1, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 2,341 $ 8,947 $ 1,018 $ 9,445 Depreciation and amortization 7,854 7,242 15,374 14,516 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 787 405 1,420 774 Interest expense 879 1,182 1,755 2,490 Income tax expense 727 3,014 289 3,119 EBITDA $ 12,588 $ 20,790 $ 19,856 $ 30,344 Stock based compensation 656 637 1,274 1,007 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,244 $ 21,427 $ 21,130 $ 31,351

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ending January 29, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Low High Forecasted Net income $ 20,000 $ 23,200 Depreciation and amortization 32,200 32,300 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 3,000 3,000 Interest expense 4,100 3,700 Income tax expense 6,700 7,700 EBITDA $ 66,000 $ 69,900 Stock based compensation 3,000 3,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,000 $ 73,000

